Woman accused of smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail in baby's diaper

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman stands charged with felonies after attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the Cook County Jail in a 9-month-old baby's diaper.

Back on Monday, Jan. 8, Cook County Sheriff's investigators were monitoring security camera footage of visitation in Division 10 of the jail when they spotted Reality McDowell, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, handing the baby to someone being held in custody in custody, according to the Sheriff's office.

The investigators noticed the inmate remove a piece of paper hidden in the baby's diaper, according to the Sheriff's office. Investigators searched the inmate and took the paper, and turned out to be soaked with a fluid, according to the Sheriff's office.

Lab tests determined it was phencyclidine or PCP, also known as angel dust, on the paper. PCP is classified as a hallucinogen – and is known for producing a sense of euphoria, superhuman strength, and fearlessness.

On Thursday of this week, McDowell was arrested at her home and charged with bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution – a Class 1 felony, and possession of a controlled substance – a Class 4 felony, the Sheriff's office said. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was also called in to investigate.

McDowell appeared for an initial court appearance Friday, where she was released from custody pending trial, the Sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's office emphasized that drug-soaked paper is a serious threat to people in jails and prisons nationwide. McDowell is one of 36 people busted on drug-related charges at the jail since last year – as part of an effort by the Sheriff's office to prevent drug-related overdoses.