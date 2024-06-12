Woman accused of trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of cocaine on flight to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman from Indianapolis stood accused this week of trying to smuggle more than 60 pounds of cocaine while flying to Chicago.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration said Chania Logan, 27, tried to hide 31 pounds of cocaine in her luggage while flying to Midway International Airport from Los Angeles.

Her luggage, as well as that of a man with whom she was traveling, was intercepted by DEA Chicago Division personnel. Logan herself and the man traveling with her were intercepted themselves the instant they got to the baggage claim area at Midway, the DEA said.

Logan allowed agents to search her luggage, which turned up the 31 pounds of cocaine, the DEA said.

Agents tried to talk to the man traveling with Logan too, but he ran away when the agents identified themselves as law enforcement, the DEA said. He did not, however, take his two bags with him—and it turned out they another 30 pounds of cocaine in them, the DEA said.

The four bags that Logan and the man had flown into Midway had a total of 61.7 pounds of cocaine altogether, the DEA said.

Logan was charged on Wednesday, June 5, with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and controlled substances trafficking. Cook County Criminal Court Judge William N. Fahy ordered her to be placed on electronic monitoring.