Woman abducted by ex-boyfriend rescued from barn in Mundelein
CHICAGO (CBS) – Lake County Sheriff's deputies came to the aid of an abducted woman early Friday morning in unincorporated Mundelein.
Deputies say they rescued the woman from a barn on Fairfield Road around 1:30 a.m. after she was abducted by her ex-boyfriend.
The ex-boyfriend, Claudio Gutierrez-Ocampo, beat and kidnapped the woman then forced her into his van, police said.
After a call from the woman's daughter, police rushed to the barn and found the woman locked in a bedroom.
Gutierrez-Ocampo is charged with several felonies including two counts of kidnapping.
He'll be in court today.
