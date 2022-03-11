Woman abducted by ex-boyfriend rescued from barn in Mundelein

Woman rescued from barn after being abducted by ex-boyfriend in Mundelein

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lake County Sheriff's deputies came to the aid of an abducted woman early Friday morning in unincorporated Mundelein.

Deputies say they rescued the woman from a barn on Fairfield Road around 1:30 a.m. after she was abducted by her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend, Claudio Gutierrez-Ocampo, beat and kidnapped the woman then forced her into his van, police said.

After a call from the woman's daughter, police rushed to the barn and found the woman locked in a bedroom.

Gutierrez-Ocampo is charged with several felonies including two counts of kidnapping.

He'll be in court today.