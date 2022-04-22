Woman, 68, shot in arm in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 68-year-old woman was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in Albany Park.

At 12:54 p.m., the woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue when she heard gunshots and was then shot in the arm, police said.

A vehicle headed south on the same block was also struck by gunfire, but the two people in the vehicle were not shot.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was stabilized.

No one was in custody late Friday.