Woman, 5 children hurt in Dunning crash after another driver runs red light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and five children were injured Sunday evening, when a driver ran a red light in the Dunning neighborhood, causing a crash.

Police said a 61-year-old man was driving a Honda south on Narragansett Avenue around 6 p.m., when he ran a red light at Irving Park Road.

A 40-year-old woman who was driving an Acura MDX and had the right of way crashed into the Honda.

The woman and five children – a 2-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy – were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Honda was ticketed for running a red light.