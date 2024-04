CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found dead after being stabbed in the throat on Chicago's South Side Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old woman was found in the bedroom of a home in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue with a stab wound to the throat a little before 4 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

One person of interest was being questioned. Area detectives were investigating.