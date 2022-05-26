Wolves fall to Milwaukee Admirals in first loss all postseason

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves were hoping to close out the Milwaukee Admirals with a series sweep in the AHL playoffs – but no such luck Wednesday night.

The Admirals had three power-play goals, and the Wolves couldn't compete.

As noted in the Wolves' game recap, Rocco Grimaldi scored Milwaukee's first power-play goal in the second period. Cole Smith struck again later in the period.

Wolves forwards Jack Drury and Josh Leivo scored in the third period. But the Admirals ultimately won 4-2.

This was the Wolves' first loss all postseason.

There will be a Game 4 Friday.