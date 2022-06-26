Wolves beat Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 5 to win Calder Cup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken the Calder Cup after taking out the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 of the finals.

The Wolves did it!

Congrats to them on a great season, capped off by an amazing run through the playoffs. https://t.co/WwsBUbovbh — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 26, 2022

The Wolves swept four games in six days, and Saturday's win earned them their fifth league championship, the team said on its website. The Wolves only lost in Game 1 in overtime.

Alex Lyon stopped all 28 shots that came at him, pushing his postseason record to 9-3.

They are now the first American Hockey League team in 22 years to achieve two shutouts in the finals.

The team wil fly back to Chicago Sunday morning. Celebration plan details will be announced later.