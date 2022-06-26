Wolves beat Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 5 to win Calder Cup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves have taken the Calder Cup after taking out the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 of the finals.
The Wolves swept four games in six days, and Saturday's win earned them their fifth league championship, the team said on its website. The Wolves only lost in Game 1 in overtime.
Alex Lyon stopped all 28 shots that came at him, pushing his postseason record to 9-3.
They are now the first American Hockey League team in 22 years to achieve two shutouts in the finals.
The team wil fly back to Chicago Sunday morning. Celebration plan details will be announced later.
