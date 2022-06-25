Watch CBS News
Wolves beat Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 4 and are now a win away from Calder Cup

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) -- The Wolves are now one win from the Calder Cup, after they topped the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 4 of the finals.

Jack Drury and Richard Panik each scored power-play goals for the Wolves in the first period.

In the middle of the second period, Andrew Poturalski collected a loose puck and blasted a shot into the back of the net. Josh Leivo also scored, and Stefan Noesen had two assists.

The Wolves won 4-2.

They are back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts for Game 5.

