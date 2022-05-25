WNBA championship banner raised for Sky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The season is less than a month old, and the Chicago Sky didn't need a reminder that they're coming off their first-ever WNBA title.

But they got one anyway on Tuesday before their game against the Indiana Fever.

Candace Parker was joined by her son and daughter as she and the rest of the Sky collected their rings in a pregame ceremony.

The Sky also received their championship rings including Candace Parker who brought her baby out with her to (hopefully) enjoy the festivities @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rwVu9vxXpa — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) May 25, 2022

The Sky also commemorated their first-ever title with a championship banner. It was an electric atmosphere for the pregame celebration.

Azura Stevens was a key part of the title run, and was thrilled for one last victory celebration.

"It's surreal – I mean, nothing will replace the moment when we actually won, but it's a reminder of what we were able to do last year, and honestly, a reminder of what we want to do this year. So this is like a lot of memories flashing back," she said before the ceremony. It's awesome to be able to celebrate it, and I know a lot of us have our families here. This will be awesome, special, and all the things."

The Sky went on to beat the Fever 95-90.