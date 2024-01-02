Witnesses report at least two people shot in west Chicago suburbs
CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- A large police presence was seen in west suburban Cicero Tuesday evening, after what witnesses reported was a shooting.
Police had the road blocked off at 19th Street and Cicero Avenue as they investigated.
Witnesses on the scene said as many as two people were shot, but police late Tuesday had not yet confirmed that information.
Further details were not immediately available.
