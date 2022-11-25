'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.

The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.

Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident. We now have an idea of just how fast the car was going.

Surveillance video shows people driving normally, then the stolen Dodge Charger screams by, so fast it's a blur on the screen.

Witnesses estimated it was going 100 miles per hour when the car plowed into people stopped at the light on 87th and Cottage Grove around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The impact caused the Charger to burst into flames, as seen in several videos posted to social media. In all, seven cars were hit.

Two people in the Charger died immediately. First responders rushed 16 others, including seven kids to the hospital.

A woman working across the street said she heard the boom and jumped into action before police and fire arrived.

"I just started screaming like 'Oh my god! It's a fire! It's a fire!'" said Shantay Smith. "Then we all just took off running. Everybody in the store, we all just ran out to help. Once I seen it was a big fire, then Footlocker, they came out too and we were like '[Let's get] our fire extinguishers.' So we all ran back in to get our fire extinguishers."

One of the victims said he saw his life flash before his eyes and the Chicago man is extra thankful this week after surviving the crash.

Brian Johnson said he's in pain, using crutches and wearing a knee brace after debris slammed into his leg. He was crossing the street at 87th and Cottage Grove when the Charger crashed into cars waiting at the light.

"I fell to the ground and I tried to get up and I wasn't able to," Johnson said. "So I tried to scoot as best as I could on the ground to get away because I'm smelling fuel and I'm seeing fire."

Lots of questions remain about the crash, including who were the two people in the speeding Dodge Charger? And under what circumstances was the car stolen?