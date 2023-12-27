Watch CBS News
Wisconsin tow truck driver accused of extorting women for explicit photos, sex acts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wisconsin tow truck driver is accused of extorting women for explicit photos and sex acts.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Anderson got the victims' phone numbers after towing their cars.

Police said Anderson texted one of the victims pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and told her he could make criminal charges go away in exchange for explicit photos and sex acts.

In a statement, Homer's Towing said Anderson is no longer employed with the company.

He's facing charges of extortion, impersonating a police officer, identity theft, and disorderly conduct.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 5:17 PM CST

