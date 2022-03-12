Wisconsin State Crime Lab destroys gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- The gun Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during the unrest in Kenosha in 2020 has been destroyed.

The AR-15 assault-style rifle was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to be dismantled and shredded.

On Aug. 25, 2020, two nights after police shot and wounded Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot three men during the protests in Kenosha. He killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm.

Rittenhouse argued self-defense and was acquitted at trial last year.

Both sides had agreed to destroy the weapon so that it wouldn't become a trophy.