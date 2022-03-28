Wisconsin special needs cheer squad heads to championship competition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cheer squad in Wisconsin is practicing and prepping to show the world what they can do.

But for a team made up of 12 cheerleaders with special needs, it's about so much more than the competition.

The Fusion Athletics All-Star special needs cheerleading team features 12 kids with a range of abilities. Some cheerleaders are on the autism spectrum, others have down syndrome or are in a wheelchair.

But everyone works hard to hit their routine and become a synchronized unit.

"It is so much pride and joy to watch them find a place that they fit in. A home where they have friends, that they are just regular kids and they get to showcase their talents," said Melissa Brauer, owner of Fusion Athletics.

They won first place at last year's cheerleading worlds in Orlando and hope to repeat when they go back at the end of April.