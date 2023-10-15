Wisconsin residents back home safe after being stranded in Israel at start of war

Some Americans home safe after being stranded in Israel at start of war

Some Americans home safe after being stranded in Israel at start of war

Some Americans home safe after being stranded in Israel at start of war

In the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, there was an emotional homecoming for some Wisconsin residents who were stranded in Israel when the war began.

They arrived Saturday at O'Hare International Airport, safe and relieved.

"I got to the gate, I sat down, and I started crying," said Scott Forester, who lives in Madison.

Forester said, after several canceled bookings, finding a flight out of Israel was nearly impossible. He finally managed to get a flight to Berlin, then to Washington, D.C., and finally to Chicago.

But Forester said his homecoming brought out mixed emotions.

"I'm very grateful to be here, but I'm also … my heart is just heavy and sad, because of the people that I left behind," he said.

Meantime, after quickly leaving Israel, parishioners from a Kenosha church arrived home after a 13-and-a-half hour flight from Jordan.

Their pastor said prayers from people back home helped them through the traumatic journey.