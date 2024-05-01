Wisconsin middle school locked down over "active shooter," officials say

Wisconsin middle school reports "active shooter," building locks down Wisconsin middle school reports "active shooter," building locks down 00:58

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — School officials reported an "active shooter" at a middle school west of Madison, Wisconsin, Wednesday morning, and they've asked those not on campus to avoid the school until further notice.

The Mount Horeb Area School District said the shooter "did not breach entryway" at the middle school and there were "no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant."

The latest statement from the district came at 11:45 a.m. via social media:

"As an update, our students will remain in hard lockdown throughout all of our buildings. Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students. The threat has been neutralized outside of the building. Again, do not report to any of our schools at this time. Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families."

Mount Horeb is about 20 miles west of Madison.

This is a developing story.