Wisconsin Airbnb made from World War II cargo plane

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new opportunity to hit the friendly skies in a unique Airbnb in Wisconsin.

"Lady Luck" is a retrofitted World War II era Douglas DC-3 cargo plane perched in the trees. The U.S. Marine Corps used the planes for military transport between Guam, Midway, and Pearl Harbor.

lady-luck-airbnb.jpg
The "Lady Luck" is a World War II era Douglas DC-3 cargo plane that has been converted into a four-bed Airbnb in Wisconsin. WSAW-TV

"That's the biggest thing that interested me was the actual history of the plane; to bring it back so it still had some of that authenticity to it," said contractor Gary Fleishman.

Joe Draeger bought the plane for $10,000, and spent another $50,000 to renovate it, transport it, and prop it up on stilts so that it looks like you're mid-flight.

It's been outfitted with air conditioning, heat, a bathroom, shower, kitchen, outdoor deck with grilling area, and a campfire pit; all alongside a private lake.

"I wasn't sure how it was all going to lay out. Obviously, you've got a 60- by 8-foot tube, and you have to make it into a living quarters," Draeger said.

They also added propellers made from large ceiling fans.

If you're interested in staying there, it sleeps up to four people. It's located near Kempster, about 100 miles northwest of Green Bay. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

