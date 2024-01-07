Wet accumulating snow likely to arrive in Chicago Monday evening into Tuesday; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning for McHenry and DeKalb counties. This is an area that could see snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches, creating dangerous driving conditions on Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

Expect cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions for the remainder of Sunday. The area will also be mainly dry for much of Monday until after sunset as a winter storm approaches the area.

CBS News Chicago

TIMELINE:

Monday afternoon:

Cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday mid-evening:

Wet snow showers increase from the southwest, spreading areawide by late evening.

Monday overnight:

Wet snow showers are likely, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Tuesday morning:

Wet snow showers are likely. Slippery travel will be possible areawide. Snowfall totals through Tuesday morning could be between 2 and 4 inches.

CBS News Chicago

Tuesday midday to mid-afternoon:

A cold rain develops as temperatures increase above freezing for a large part of the area. Temperatures may remain at or below freezing for areas just north and west of Chicago, allowing for wet heavy snow to continue through the afternoon in these suburbs. Travel will be slippery in these areas where snow continues, especially in McHenry and DeKalb counties.

CBS News Chicago

Snowfall accumulated in areas with afternoon rain will melt some, but an additional 4 to 6 inches of snowfall is possible northwest of Chicago where wet snow continues through the day. The worst of the travel conditions will be in these suburbs.

Tuesday late afternoon into Evening:

Scattered wet snow showers, some could be heavy at times. Slippery travel is possible in Chicago but likely for areas outside of the city, especially in the western and northern suburbs.

Tuesday night:

Snow chances continue through parts of the overnight and then decrease into Wednesday morning. Slippery travel due to accumulated snow is possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

CBS News Chicago

An additional two inches of snowfall, with isolated higher amounts, is possible in this period.

CBS News Chicago

Tune into the CBS 2 News at 10 p.m. for updates on the upcoming winter storm - available on the app, and streaming on Pluto TV, Fire TV, and Roku.