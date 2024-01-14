Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Warning in effect with drifting snow, temps low as -35
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The snow accumulation has ended but the arctic air mass has arrived making for dangerous conditions.
West winds gusting 30-40 mph this morning are creating near-blizzard conditions with visibility near zero and blowing and drifting snow. This is especially true on north/south roads in open areas. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon.
Wind chills of -35 degrees are already happening this morning, so a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon Monday.
TODAY:
BITTER WINDS. FLURRIES. HIGH AROUND ZERO.
TONIGHT:
BITTER COLD. LOW -10.
MONDAY:
BITTER COLD. HIGH 2.
