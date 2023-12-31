Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak clipper brings snow and freezing drizzle to kick off the last day of 2023, but then a quiet pattern emerges to start 2024.

today-123123.png
CBS News Chicago

For New Year's Eve, freezing drizzle mixed with light snow this morning, changing to snow showers. Less than 1/2" of accumulation is expected. High 35.

high-temps-123123.png
CBS News Chicago

 A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon for Cook County, IL, Newton County, IN, Kankakee County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Lake County, IN, Will County, IL, and Porter County, IN. for minor icing due to the freezing drizzle.

snow-to-end-2023.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the first week of the year. Highs in the 30s.  

Tonight:

Light snow ending. Low 28.

New Year's Day:

Partly cloudy. High 36.

7day-123123.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 6:48 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.