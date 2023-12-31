Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak clipper brings snow and freezing drizzle to kick off the last day of 2023, but then a quiet pattern emerges to start 2024.

For New Year's Eve, freezing drizzle mixed with light snow this morning, changing to snow showers. Less than 1/2" of accumulation is expected. High 35.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon for Cook County, IL, Newton County, IN, Kankakee County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Lake County, IN, Will County, IL, and Porter County, IN. for minor icing due to the freezing drizzle.

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the first week of the year. Highs in the 30s.

Tonight:

Light snow ending. Low 28.

New Year's Day:

Partly cloudy. High 36.

