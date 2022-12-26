Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter storms in Northeast have Amtrak passengers stranded, and frustrated, in Chicago

By Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

Amtrak passengers left stranded at Union Station due to East Coast winter storm
Amtrak passengers left stranded at Union Station due to East Coast winter storm 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brutal storm that struck much of the Northeast over the holiday weekend led to another day of mass-cancellations and delays for travelers in Chicago Monday.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Monday, many who booked a train trip via Amtrak instead ended up on a bus – stranded and stressed.

Some Amtrak passengers even had to spend their Christmas in Union Station. They said things were looking up on Christmas Day – until their train got canceled yet again.

It felt like Groundhog Day as for the second night Christmas Day night, Amtrak put up the stranded travelers in a hotel and then loaded them and their luggage onto a shuttle bus the next morning.

Once again, passengers got off the shuttle buses at Union Station – hoping to get out of Chicago. But get out of Chicago they did not.

"We've been here since the 24th," said LaTonya Moyer. "We were supposed to be home on Christmas Day."

Instead, Moyer will look back on a Christmas holiday that was spent waiting and waiting.

"On Christmas, we were here from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.," Moyer said. "They canceled our train at 1:35 a.m."

"We've been stuck here for almost three days," added Polina Ryabova. "Some people have been here six days now."

Ryabova took video Monday afternoon of a long line of passengers looking for answers about their departures.

Amtrak told us severe weather halted the Capitol Limited train – which connects Chicago and Washington, D.C. – from Dec. 22 until Dec. 24.

Equipment issues caused problems for the line on Dec. 25.

"One person says one thing. A different says another. They say no information," Ryabova said. "We had to find out everything from the internet."

The travelers hope frustrating alerts that announce train cancellations are over – especially since the weather is clear in Chicago.

The travelers' patience is gone.

"I have very little confidence that we will leave today, after they've already told 20 other people that the train is canceled," said Moyer.

Another issue passengers fear is that Amtrak is showing trains to D.C. are sold out until Wednesday.

We asked Amtrak about that and were told stranded travelers "will be accommodated on other trains." But they did not say when.

Lauren Victory
laurenvictory-new.jpg

Lauren Victory is a Morning Insider reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Lauren joined the station in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.