Winter storm watch Tuesday, here's how much snow you can expect in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way, here's what you need to know.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for McHenry and DeKalb counties from Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Snowfall totals could exceed 6 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be posted for the entire Chicago area starting at 8 p.m. Monday until noon on Tuesday. Dangerous driving conditions are the main storm threat.

Quiet skies are expected on Monday with highs in the 30s.

Snow arrives by night, bringing snow accumulation of 1 to 4" to the Chicago area. This is between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

After a brief break Tuesday morning, a cold rain is expected to develop with heavy snow to the northwest.

By Tuesday night, precipitation ends as snow for all leading to calmer conditions by Wednesday, though travel impacts linger into the early day.

There are several more chances for snow this week, including another potential for a winter storm on Saturday.