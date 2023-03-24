Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for Lake, McHenry counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold rain arrives from the south in the 10:00 hour tonight. Changes to wet snow into the early morning hours, especially near the Wisconsin line. Snow showers linger through noon tomorrow.
Worst weather conditions: 4 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Highest Accumulation: 5" to 8" near the Wisconsin line
TONIGHT: COLD RAIN & SNOW. LOW 34.
SATURDAY: SNOW NORTH/RAIN SOUTH. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 38 DEGREES.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.
