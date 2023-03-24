Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for Lake, McHenry counties

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow returns Saturday
Chicago Weather Alert: Snow returns Saturday 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold rain arrives from the south in the 10:00 hour tonight. Changes to wet snow into the early morning hours, especially near the Wisconsin line. Snow showers linger through noon tomorrow.

Worst weather conditions: 4 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Highest Accumulation: 5" to 8" near the Wisconsin line

TONIGHT: COLD RAIN & SNOW. LOW 34.

SATURDAY: SNOW NORTH/RAIN SOUTH. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 38 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 3:22 PM

