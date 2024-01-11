Major winter storm ahead for Chicago: Here's what you can expect

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A major winter storm arriving Friday morning will bring heavy snow across northern Illinois, with dangerous to life-threatening travel conditions.

The worst impacts are expected to last from Friday evening through early Saturday, with periods of near-blizzard conditions possible, and a high risk for major travel disruptions.

The snow will be followed by below-zero temperatures this weekend and early next week.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the CBS 2 viewing area from 3 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday -- except for LaPorte County, Indiana, for which the timing is 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana, which are under a winter weather advisory,

Timeline:

A band of heavy snow with rates over 1 inch per hour is expected during the Friday morning commute, potentially dropping 1-3 inches of wet snow. A lull is possible Friday afternoon before another round of heavy snow moves in Friday evening as an intense area of low pressure tracks across the region. Snowfall rates upwards of an inch per hour are likely Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Strong winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow late Friday night through Saturday. Near whiteout conditions are possible with extremely dangerous travel expected. The heaviest snow will fall across northern Illinois.

3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday: Chance for heavy wet snow, with significant travel issues possible.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: Wet snow mixed with rain at time. Possibly all rain in parts of the area by midday.

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: Snow, very heavy at times. Blowing snow chances increase by sunset.

9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday: Snow continues, but not as heavy. Gusty winds expected to crate dangerous blowing and drifting snow, with near-blizzard conditions for some.

2 a.m. to noon Saturday: Snowfall ends, but blowing and drifting continue, making for dangerous travel. Blizzard-like conditions through sunrise.

How much snow?

Snow and rain will develop on Friday during the day, with heavy snow by the evening into the overnight hours.

The most significant storm threat will be hazardous roadways for travel and possible blizzard conditions.

Areas west of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts far west and northwest of the city. Overall, the snow will be widespread, and suburbs south of the city will get 3 to 6 inches.

The worst impacts look to be along Interstates 290 and 88, and points north, but away from the lake. Chances are increasing of snow totals of 8 inches or more in parts of the western and northwestern suburbs. Lake Michigan will cut down on snow totals along the lakefront, including downtown Chicago.

Heavy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, making for dangerous driving conditions during both the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the strong winds could bring down tree branches and cause blizzard-like conditions. Hazardous travel is likely with periods of heavy snow and blowing snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Saturday, approaching near 0 degrees by Sunday morning.

Dangerous wind chills are expected with subzero readings.

This colder weather pattern lasts through early next week.

