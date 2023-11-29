Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Be careful where you park your car Thursday night. Chicago's annual winter overnight parking ban begins early Friday, so if you don't pay attention to the parking signs, your car could get towed.

The overnight winter parking ban is enforced between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 1 on 107 miles of the city's main streets, whether it's snowing or not.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said the ban allows the city's snow plows to immediately begin clearing streets if and when there is snowfall overnight.

Violators face a possible $60 parking ticket, a $150 towing charge, and a $25 per day impound fee. Vehicles will be towed to one of two city pounds: at 10301 S. Doty Av., or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

In addition to the winter overnight parking ban, there is a separate snow-related ban on 500 more miles of city streets, which is enforced whenever there are at least two inches of snow on the street, no matter when it is.

While rarely enforced, violating the 2-inch snow parking ban also can result in a $60 parking ticket. The city also might relocate your car to another street parking spot if it's parked on a designated 2-inch parking route.