Winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3.6M sold in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois claims another millionaire after someone purchased a winning scratch-off ticket in Lincolnwood.
The player purchased the "20 Years of Cash" ticket at a CVS Pharmacy at 3950 W. Devon Ave.
The $10 scratch-off ticket gives players the option, if won, a choice to receive up to $25,000 per month for 20 years. However, lottery officials said the winner chose a one-time cash payment of $3.6 million.
The CVS that sold the winning ticket will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. That equals to $36,000.
Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they're ready to claim their prize.
