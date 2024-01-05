Winning Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at grocery store on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One lottery player purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $500,000 at a grocery store on the city's South Side, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The ticket for the Jan. 3 drawing was purchased at the Jewel-Osco store, located at 443 E. 35th Street in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center. Those winning numbers again were: 30-31-38-48-68 and the Powerball 8.

The lucky winner matched four numbers with the Powerball and the 'Power play' feature to net the prize.

For selling the winning ticket, that local jewel is also cashing in with a bonus of one percent of the total prize, or $5,000.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is happening Saturday night with the jackpot worth an estimated $35 million.