Winning $500K Powerball ticket sold in Prophetstown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Someone in Illinois is waking up a half million dollars richer.

If you were in Prophetstown and purchased a Powerball ticket for Wednesday's drawing, you may want to check your tickets.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St.

The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the games Power Play feature to win $500,000.

In case you missed it, the winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.

This is now the eighth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more playing Powerball this year.

The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount - that means a bonus of $5,000.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Dec.17, with a jackpot of $149 million.