Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Mitchell, Illinois

MITCHELL, Ill. (CBS) – A big win for the tiny town of Mitchell, Illinois after someone won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the 508 Variety Shop at 508 E. Chain of Rocks Road. Mitchell is a community outside of St. Louis and has a population of just over a thousand people.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers: 2-10-42-49-54 with a Megaplier number of 13.

Shop owner Amber Ronk said the win is big news for the town.

"Mitchell is a very small town, blink and you might miss it. I am so excited for the winner," she said.

She says she believes the winner may be one of her regulars.

"Ninety percent of our customers are local residents who come in almost every day. I hope I find out who won so we can bask in the joy with them," Ronk said.

For selling the winning ticket, the shop will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

Ronk said she would use some of the winnings on a vacation to spend time with her family.

Two other players in Michigan and South Carolina also won prizes of $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing happens Friday night. The jackpot is at an estimated $236 million.