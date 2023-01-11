Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth over $1M sold in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Monday evening's drawing, you might want to check those numbers. Someone in Illinois is now the first official millionaire of 2023.

The player purchased the ticket online and matched all five numbers worth $1,050,000.

In case you missed it; those winning numbers were 2-3-7-23-35.

The winner is also the ninth Illinois player who has won a prize of $1 million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto in the past 12 months.

In total, more than 39,500 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in Monday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.