Winners of 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle race

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shamrock Shuffle kicked off Sunday morning with thousands of participants hitting the pavement starting in Grant Park and making their way around the Loop.

Below are this year's winners for the 8K male, female, and wheelchair races.

Top male and all 8K runners:

Zach Panning with a time of 22:48.

Top female:

Sarah Disanza with a time of 26:35

Top non-binary:

Jake Fedorowski with the time of 32:17

Male wheelchair:

Angelo Perez with a time of 40:38

Female wheelchair:

Samantha Schroth with the time of 25:57

More results including the winners from the male and female age groups, Mile, and Virtual 8K can be found on the Shamrock Shuffle website.