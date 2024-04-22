Watch CBS News
Windy, warmer day ahead in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Frost Advisory is in effect to start the day before a warmup on Monday. 

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. before gusty winds move in by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. The increased winds bring an elevated fire danger. 

A few showers are possible in the evening with better chances of developing overnight and again by the afternoon. A few nonsevere storms are possible for the afternoon as a cold front comes through.

Cooler and blustery day is ahead on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Frost is possible again away from the lake by Wednesday night as winds relax. 

The cold is short-lived as the 70s return by the weekend

First published on April 22, 2024 / 4:56 AM CDT

