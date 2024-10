Sunny, yet windy in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny, windy, and cooler for Sunday with the passage of the cold front.

Clouds move away, and a gusty west wind develops. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives on Monday.

What to expect for Sunday

Sunny and windy. High of 72.

Cool tonight

Clear and cool. Low of 49.

Sunshine for Monday

High of 67. More sunshine throughout the week.

