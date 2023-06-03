Watch CBS News
Windy City Hot Dog Fest kicks off in Portage Park

2nd annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest in Portage Park
2nd annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest in Portage Park 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab a hot dog but skip the ketchup.

The second annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest is happening in Portage Park this weekend.

It will be set up along Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road from noon until 10 p.m.

You'll find classic Chicago-style hot dogs.

And for more adventurous eaters - you can enjoy an alligator dog called Chance the Snapper.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

