Windy City Hot Dog Fest kicks off in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab a hot dog but skip the ketchup.
The second annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest is happening in Portage Park this weekend.
It will be set up along Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road from noon until 10 p.m.
You'll find classic Chicago-style hot dogs.
And for more adventurous eaters - you can enjoy an alligator dog called Chance the Snapper.
