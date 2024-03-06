Watch CBS News
Local News

Windy City Curling Club closes after fire in Chicago area strip mall

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in west suburban Villa Park on Monday night forced a local curling club to close.

Firefighters said they battled a stubborn fire at a strip mall in the 100 block of Roosevelt Road for almost 10 hours.

Windy City Curling Club said the fire caused extensive water damage to their locker rooms, drywall, furniture, and more.

A GoFundMe account to help the club rebuild has already raised more than $20,000.

A lighting appliance store in the strip mall also was damaged in the fire.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 11:18 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.