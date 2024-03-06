Windy City Curling Club closes after fire in Chicago area strip mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire in west suburban Villa Park on Monday night forced a local curling club to close.

Firefighters said they battled a stubborn fire at a strip mall in the 100 block of Roosevelt Road for almost 10 hours.

Windy City Curling Club said the fire caused extensive water damage to their locker rooms, drywall, furniture, and more.

A GoFundMe account to help the club rebuild has already raised more than $20,000.

A lighting appliance store in the strip mall also was damaged in the fire.