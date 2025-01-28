Watch CBS News
Windy and warmer day in Chicago

By Kylee Miller, Laura Bannon

High winds and mild temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) — A windy and warmer day is ahead in Chicago. 

Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s, but winds will be strong with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph. Higher wind gusts can be expected this afternoon, mainly north of the I-80 corridor, where another set of wind advisories has been issued from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

Winds will stay breezy through Wednesday with gusts near 30 mph. 

Rain turning to snow could arrive on Thursday into Friday  as an area of low pressure will impact the area.

For the upcoming weekend, a little more cloud cover is in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s and then 40s on Sunday. 

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

