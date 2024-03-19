Windy and milder day in Chicago, snow returns by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A windy and milder day is ahead as spring officially begins.

Gusty wind and partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Lows drop to the 20s Tuesday night with wind chills in the teens.

A sunny day is ahead Wednesday for the first full day of spring, but highs drop to the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Clouds increase on Thursday as a rain and snow mix approaches late at night. Accumulating snow is likely north of Chicago, near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line.

The rest of the area will likely see a rain and snow mix to all rain by the afternoon on Friday.