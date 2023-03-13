Chicago home repair business owner accused of scamming customers files for bankruptcy

CHICAGO (CBS) – There were big developments in a home repair scam that cost customers more than $1 million. The owner of the repair company filed bankruptcy.

Today for the first time, he came face-to-face virtually with his accusers. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has covered the Windows Depot saga for months and sat down with a man who said he's out more than $30,000.

No decisions were made at the bankruptcy hearing but the owner of Window Depot of Chicago was asked a series of questions about his assets and current financial situation.

Some of the people who Dan Faught owes money to and who CBS 2 has profiled in the past were on the call.

"I can see him. He can see me. He knows that these are some of his victims," said Sharif Nassr, a Window Depot of Chicago customer.

The courts won't allow us to show video of the bankruptcy hearing but for Nassr, he saw the man hasn't been able to track down for months, until now when Faught was forced to face some of his alleged victims.

"I think it was important for him to see my face," said Nassr.

Faught was an owner of Window Depot of Chicago. He recently filed for bankruptcy. Documents show he owes dozens of customers more than $1 million for repair jobs he never completed.

"New roof, new windows, new siding, gutters, fascia, the whole thing," Nassr said.

CBS 2 watched the hearing with Nassr who is not currently listed as a creditor who Faught owes.

Several of Faught's customer who CBS 2 has profiled before were also on the call.

"It was probably over $30,000 in losses that I can quantify," Nassr said.

Four years after Nassr's house was supposed to be renovated, his property is still in need of major repairs.

"If he's not planning on making this right and just kind of walking away from this and using the bankruptcy to absolve himself of all of this, yes I would like to see him charged," Nassr said.

CBS 2 has tried repeatedly to track down Faught for a comment and while he is trying to protect himself from paying back his customers, we are told there are multiple criminal investigations underway.

As Faught's next hearing in two weeks, his accusers will have the opportunity to ask him questions under oath.