New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn.

The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.

Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope.

"The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."

It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.

The goal? Help women who hit rock bottom after struggles with things like addiction and prison.

Founder Bethany Little created it all so women could have the opportunities she once wished she had.

"Being in and out of jail myself, being caught up in my addiction, and I went into treatment homeless and I came out homeless," she said.

What started as a dream eventually turned into a step-by-step program followed by the first safe house. Today, the program's fourth house is open.

Soon, seven women will have a roof over their heads.

"I'm almost lost for words. You know, to think that six years ago I was homeless and, on the streets, to now being able to help other women off the streets and give them a little bit of courage," Little said.

Including Candace, who has been getting help from Bethany's group for almost a year.

"I had came from being incarcerated and it was kind of like a never-ending cycle for me," she said.

Eventually, Candace knew she needed a change and turned to Bethany for help.

"The day of actually coming, I was nervous, I didn't know what to expect and you know she welcomed me with open arms."

Now, she's where she belongs.

"Throughout my life, I was always pondering on what I want to do, what I could've done and I never got to it," Candace said. "I was always putting myself last. And I don't know, just being here in this program and learning how to live life on life's terms by myself, not by myself but for myself."

Today she has her eyes set on her future, and for Bethany, that's a win.

"It means everything to me. This is what my mission is, and this is what I live for today. And so, I'm just blessed that God gave me this second chance," Bethany said.

Three more homes are already in the works. If you're interested in donating to their cause visit win4recovery.com.