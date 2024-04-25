Wilmette village board approves ordinance on timeframe for buses carrying migrants

New ordinance in Wilmette limits drop-off times for unscheduled buses carrying migrants

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS)—The Wilmette village board approved an ordinance Wednesday setting a timeframe for when unscheduled buses can drop off migrants.

The buses can only bring migrants to the Wilmette Metra station between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials said it's meant to relieve some of the strain on Wilmette police and give arriving migrants better access to services, including vaccinations, to "expedite the transition from Chicago's intake center to shelters."

Over the past 30 days, the number of unscheduled buses increased to seven per week, with some occurring in the middle of the night, according to officials.

Since Dec. 31, 62 buses carrying nearly 2,500 migrants from Texas have arrived in Wilmette.