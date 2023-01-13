Wilmette Theatre finds creative ways to stay alive in the age of streaming

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) – The Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge celebrated an end of an era Thursday night.

Its longtime owner played his final showing on the big screen. The nearly century-old theater almost closed before interested buyers stepped in.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory showed the solutions used by a different historic movie theater that's also trying to survive.

In the age of streaming, a century-old theater is rocking a "W," cracks aside. Wilmette Theatre's exterior may be rusty but inside, fresh money-making ideas keep popping up.

"Everyone knows we're here," said Amy Falkowski, the Wilmette Theatre program director. "Everyone wants us here. No one wants this theater to go away. So because of that, we've had a lot of people come out of the community to say, 'Can we try this? Can we do this?'"

Local input created the "Cult Classics" series.

But playing only movies at this haunt can't cut it financially.

"No it's definitely not a traditional theater at all," said Mike Murdock, the theater's board president.

Murdock added the pandemic shutdown inspired a few plot twists like swapping out tired seats. When it reopened, customers cozied up for a much-needed improvement to the bottom line.

"We were a week away from closing down," Murdock said.

Now, live music brings in a crowd. Revenue is also generated, by renting out the stage for corporate events like a client appreciation party hosted by realtor Jeanie Bratschie.

"I think it's a really good example of using space in a way that accommodates what the community is looking for," she said.

Ellen Greene, a frequent customer, said "Yeah, my most favorite part of that expansion is comedy programming."

Kids' birthday parties are another big hit from watching their favorite flicks to playing video games on the big screen.

Nothing's breaking the bank, but Murdock said the theater has been "holding our own."

"It's a struggle," he said. "It's going to continue to be a struggle, but we're here. We're alive and kicking and we intend to be here for a long, long time."

The theater will continue to try and scoop itself out of the red, one popcorn-worthy, marquee moment at a time.

The people behind Wilmette Theatre firmly believe it survives because it's been run by a nonprofit since 2008.

That means cashing in isn't a priority.

Murdock said a federal disaster loan in 2020 also helped the theater hang on.