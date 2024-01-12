Chicago's Hidden Gems: Cafe employs young adults with disabilities to make great food

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – It's a very café with a very special staff, a wonderful mission and really good food.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon recently took a trip to Will's Place, one of Chicago's Hidden Gems.

Will's Place is a café in downtown Skokie, located at 7927 Lincoln Ave. The motto there is "Where there's a Will, there's a way." Almost everyone who works at the café has developmental challenges, even the boss.

"My son William has disabilities, intellectual and physical disabilities," said Joan Hallagan. "He can't speak."

Hallagan adopted Will in Vietnam almost 22 years ago. He weighed just 2 pounds.

"When I brought him back to the United States he was malnutritioned," Hallagan said. "He had a stroke at birth. Everything's been a challenge for him his entire life and he has managed with amazing gusto to charm the world."

Will's Place opened in July of 2023 with a line down the street of potential customers waiting to get in. It's more than a place to get a great meatball sandwich. It's an opportunity for young people who have aged out of social and educational services for those with disabilities.

"At 22 years old, you're sort of done," Hallagan said.

Donlon: "So, as it approached, what did you think?"

Hallagan: "I thought I wanted him to have meaningful work, something that he loved to do and something that he wanted to do every day, and something that made him proud."

She and Will settled on a restaurant named for him, but there was just one thing.

Donlon: "Did you have any experience in the restaurant business?"

Hallagan: "No. None at all."

So she called in two experienced professionals. Hallagan introduced CBS 2 to her chef, Michael, and manager, Jeff.

"When I approached them on the idea, they kinda thought I was a little nuts, but we did it," Hallagan said. "Skokie had some [tax increment financing] money that we were able to get and then we leaned really heavily into friends and family."

Then there was the matter of staffing.

"We employ 17 young adults with disabilities," Hallagan said.

She explained the expectations: "The bar's really high here. You're expected to come in here and work. You're expected to cut the tomatoes a certain way. You're expected to keep the sandwiches consistent. You're expected to keep this place clean and spotless."

Hallagan said the "confidence level has greatly changed. They're so much happier."

For instance, her pastry chef, Julia, creates very sweet treats.

Donlon: "Julia, what are you making?"

Julia: "Cookies."

Donlon: "Cookies? What kind?"

Julia: "Chocolate chip."

Donlon: "Do you ever eat any of the chocolate chips?"

Julia: "No."

Donlon: "You can tell me!"

For Julia and her coworkers, Will's is a place to feel safe, happy, and respected. Hallagan said for her, it's that and more.

"It's really special," she said. "It started out as Will's story, but it has changed to so many special stories."

And the homemade food is really good. The man himself said so on the iPad he uses to communicate.

"You should go to Will's Place and buy a chocolate chip cookie and meatball sandwich because it is terrific," Will said through his iPad talker.

Hallagan said there is a long waiting list of people who would just love to work at Will's. She hopes to expand to farmers markets and beyond.

To learn more about Will's Place, visit WillsPlaceSkokie.com.