Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn celebrating Earth Day with volunteer event

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A suburban nature center is helping volunteers help local wildlife.

Visitors can meet a variety of animals at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn.

"We're always earth conscious and trying to think of ways we can benefit the welfare of the wildlife that share our neighborhoods and our forest preserves," Nathan Hambel, wildlife interpreter, said.

On Saturday, April 23, volunteers can help the cause at Willowbrook, by rolling up their sleeves for a variety of tasks.

Many of the animals who live here are patients who need a little TLC, because they've had a rough time.

"Generally, it's some kind of permanent injury or disability that would impact their success of survival out into the wild," Hambel said.

Some of the animals were hit by cars or their nests were blown away in a storm.

"A number of the birds have flight issues so they might be able to hop from perch to perch, but they can't sustain flight for long distances," Hambel said. "We'll put in ramps. We'll put in different perches."

He said Earth Day volunteers will be helping with building some of these perches.

"We have a house that's for our woodchuck that we need to put together and of course, there's mulch, gravel and sand that needs to be moved from place to place," Hambel said. "We'll also be doing a little clean-up."

It's all for a great cause, to make these animals happier and healthier.

While volunteers have to keep a safe distance, lending a hand can help the animals be more comfortable with the humans who provide their care.

"What we're doing here hopefully is celebrating actions that we've been able to take throughout the year, not just this particular time of year," Hambel said.

To help out tomorrow, you have to register and spots are limited.

There are also many more chances to help out at DuPage County Forest Preserves.