Falling ice from Willis Tower closes nearby sidewalks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sidewalks around Willis Tower in downtown Chicago have been blocked off, due to ice falling from the iconic skyscraper.

Chunks of ice fell from Willis Tower on Friday, following Thursday's winter storm, which brought a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

It's common for sidewalks around Willis Tower and other downtown skyscrapers to be blocked off in winter after snow and ice storms, as the sun begins melting ice that has formed on the buildings' walls and windows, sending it plunging onto streets and sidewalks below.

So if you're walking around downtown on Friday, be sure to keep an eye out for falling ice.