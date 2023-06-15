Willis Tower hosting bash in celebration of 50th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whether you call it the Sears Tower or the Willis Tower, Chicago's tallest building is turning 50 today.

To help celebrate, you're invited to a big birthday bash featuring food, music, and special Chicago guests.

The free event runs today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the tower's newly renovated Catalog dining and shopping space.

But if you can't make the party, be sure to look up at the skyline!

The tower's antennas will light up in gold and white this week to celebrate its golden birthday.