Will Zach Edey return to Purdue or jump into NBA Draft?

Today is the day for Purdue's 7-4 center Zach Edey to make a big decision.

Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, faces a deadline today -- return to the Boilermakers or jump into the NBA Draft.

Edey has said both options remain on the table.

Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots over Mady Sissoko #22 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Breslin Center on January 16, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. REY DEL RIO / Getty Images

Edey went through the NBA Combine to get feedback from NBA scouts and other experts. The latest draft boards project him to be a second-round pick. He gets lower marks for his difficulty defending smaller, athletic players and is more of an old-school post player, dominating smaller college centers.

That is what makes the decision a bit more complex. He could return to Purdue for his senior year and work on his weak spots. He was shown the ability to hit longer-range jump shots during drills, but that isn't a focus of Purdue's offense under Matt Painter.

Edey, who is from Toronto, is working on revising his visa so that he can earn more money under the NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules in college. He was the potential to earn seven figures in a NIL deal if his visa issues can be resolved.

There is some unfinished business if he does return to Purdue. The Boilermakers were a top seed in the NCAA tournament but lost to No 16 seed Farleigh Dickenson in the first round. It was only the second time that has happened. Virginia was the first, and that team came back to win a title the following year.

If Edey does return to West Lafayette, Ind., the entire core group from the previous season will join him, making the prospect of a deep NCAA tournament run possible.