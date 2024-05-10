Will the Northern Lights be visible in Illinois? Rare space storm increases chances

A rare severe geomagnetic storm watch from space could mean that Chicagoans get a chance to see the Northern Lights this weekend.

While that sounds pretty spectacular, the storm could disrupt navigation systems, radio communications, and the power grid.

Map shows the aurora borealis (northern lights) forecast for May 10-12, 2024. NEXT Weather/CBS Boston

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, at least five "coronal mass ejections" from the Sun could arrive between Friday and Sunday. The sunspot cluster that caused the flares is 16 times the size of Earth.

For those who saved their glasses from the recent solar eclipse, it is possible to see the sunspot with them. Those spots are 93 million miles away.

A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material. Watches at the severe level are very rare, the center said. This is the first severe (G-4) watch for Earth since 2005.

Autumn Ronglien captured these beautiful colors in Madison, Minnesota in 2023. Autumn Roglien

What are the Northern Lights?

As a result, the Northern Lights, which occur when energized particles from the Sun collide into the Earth's atmosphere, may be seen as far south as Alabama this weekend. Known as the Aurora Borealis, the violent clash creates vivid, moving ribbons of light across the sky.

The odds of seeing the Northern Lights in Chicago over the weekend are quite good. After a rainy Friday, skies are expected to be clear. The prediction center expects the storm to arrive by early Saturday, meaning the Northern Lights might be visible before sunrise on Saturday.

To get a good view, it is best to travel away from the city and avoid light pollution.

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite captured the eruption from the sun (lower right) that occurred around 2 p.m. EDT on May 9, 2024. NOAA

Are geomagnetic storms rare?

Only three severe geomagnetic storms have been observed since December 2019.

The last extreme storm occurred in October 2003 and caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.