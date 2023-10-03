Watch CBS News
Horse rider accused of animal cruelty at Chicago area rodeo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Horse rider accused of animal cruelty at Chicago area rodeo
CHICAGO (CBS) – A horse rider will appear in court in connection with animal abuse accusations at a Wil County rodeo.

Christopher Dorado was seen in a video riding a horse at La Herradura de Joliet Rodeo in August.

An animal rights group named Showing Animals Respect and Kindness showed videos to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.

In the video, Dorado struck a horse with his hands and whipped the animal's face.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Dorado acknowledged his actions and said he regretted them. He's expected to be in court next month.

In the meantime, the state's attorney's office filed a restraining order against the club that organizes the rodeos.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

