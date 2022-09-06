Watch CBS News
Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.

The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.

You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 12:00 PM

