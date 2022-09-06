Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.
The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.
You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
